Sunday Thread: Boston Finale

Rubber match from Fenway

By Ryan Landreth
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Bubic will try to lead the Royals to a series win in Boston, as Kansas City starters have yet to give up a run in this set thus far.

First pitch is at 12:35 pm CDT.

