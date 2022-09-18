Red Sox blast Bubic, Royals in 13-3 final

Another series loss for the Royals, who are barreling towards 100 losses. With two weeks left in the season, they need to win five of their final 16 games to avoid losing that many.

It’s a good thing that Kris Bubic won’t be starting all 16 of those games, because that would essentially guarantee 100 losses. Bubic was lit up like a Christmas tree for what feels like the 10th time this year, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings. The Royals’ starting pitching held Boston without a run in the first two games of this series, but Bubic gave up plenty for the trio by himself.

The Royals’ offense: Vinnie Pasquantino hit an RBI double in the first. Drew Waters hit an RBI double in the second. At this point, the Royals actually led 2-1, but that’s before Bubic pooped all over himself. The other run scored by the Royals came in the fifth inning, when Salvador Perez hit his 22nd home run of the season.

Boston’s offense struck early and often against Bubic, but they also did plenty of damage against the Royals’ bullpen. Carlos Hernandez gave up two, Collin Snider gave up four, and Luke Weaver, who might be the worst pitcher in baseball history, gave up two more.

The record is 58-89. Only two weeks left until we’re done with this. Hopefully that’s the same amount of time we have left with Mike Matheny and Dayton Moore. Speaking of Moore, that jackass said “We’re not disappointed one bit” in his pregame interview with Ryan Lefebvre about how this season has gone. A 90-loss season and that’s what you say? Talk about living in denial. But hey, Hunter Dozier has his cross necklace and Luke Weaver has a verse on his glove, so we’re going to keep running those guys out there, I guess.

Fire EVERYONE.

Up next: Minnesota comes in to Kansas City for what promises to be three very forgettable baseball games. The Royals will probably score 5 runs in the three-game set or something. Zack Greinke gets the ball on Tuesday night.