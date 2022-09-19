Royals Rumblings - News for September 19, 2022

Mike Matheny wanted Nick Pratto to get more at-bats in the minors.

“[He] just needs at-bats, and [needs] the consistency,” Matheny said. “I know that he believes in himself. We believe in him and that’s part of the conversation. I believe that he’s a championship-caliber player and he needs to go get the opportunities, just keep swinging the bat and learn more about himself. The consistency that will come, normally that comes from one, the repetitions and two, some of the adversity and learning the lessons you need to learn and moving past them.”

Kevin O’Brien writes that the Pratto demotion raises questions.

It’s one thing if Matheny is saying “Hey, Nick’s process is out of whack, and he needs to work with our guys to fix it in Omaha.” But saying “Well, he just needs more at-bats because there aren’t enough to go around right now in Kansas City?” That’s harder to stomach as a Royals fan and further shows that Matheny and his staff continue to prioritize short-term success over long-term gains. Matheny and the Royals coaching staff (and probably the front office) seem to be more concerned about trying to avoid 100 losses, probably in a last-ditch effort to save their jobs.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman writes why the Pratto demotion isn’t an outrage.

Matheny liked what he saw from the rookie hitters in Sunday’s finale.

“That’s what we’re always looking at, those good at-bats, the hard contact, the situational hitting,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re seeing guys taking some good at-bats, fighting through some counts. Seeing everything that we want to see from all of them. … Overall, they’re putting together good at-bats and those are gonna pay off in the long run.”

Dayton Moore responded to criticism on their pitcher development detailed in The Athletic.

Ryan Lefebvre asked Royals President Dayton Moore about this article on @610SportsKC earlier today. #Royals https://t.co/EoGk0XE89E pic.twitter.com/VxypZK7Uqk — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) September 18, 2022

Royals coordinator of Latin American scouting Orlando Esteves talks about losing his son David to cancer.

Jeffrey Flanagan thinks there will be changes this off-season.

Sherman will make changes this fall. He and his investors have lost a ton of money. The changes might not be as drastic as some fair-weather fans want but they likely will be substantial. He recognizes how Dayton turned this franchise around, and the younger fan base won’t agree. https://t.co/9Uy4WpGDZc — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) September 18, 2022

How the Mets are overcoming years of dysfunction.

Aaron Judge hits homers #58 and #59.

Can Judge win a triple crown?

Aaron Hicks talks about his future with the Twins,

The Cubs released first baseman Frank Schwindel.

David Price will consider his future after this season.

Zack Plesac gets dumped by his agency.

Rays reliever Nick Anderson is out for the year.

DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket again.

The Las Vegas Aces win their first WNBA title.

Learn about the fixers who do impossible tasks for the super wealthy.

Luke Perry was buried in a compostable mushroom suit but it didn’t work.

Jon Hamm talks about playing Fletch for the 21st century.

Your song of the day is Chuck Berry with School Days.