Royals Rumblings - News for September 2, 2022

The Royals dropped the finale against the White Sox, but it was a learning experience for the young hitters.

“Cueto lives on the edges,” Massey said. “If you swing at a changeup or just a ball off the plate, now it’s 0-1 instead of 1-0, and he can keep extending out there or throw a cutter in. If you lay off that, now you get yourself to a 1-0, 2-0, 3-1 count off of him, knowing that that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to nibble, not come over the heart of the plate until he has to. “I think just trying to get those guys into a bad count is something that’s key to hitting them and something that’s key for us to take away moving forward.”

Anne Rogers has an update on Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquantino traveled with the Royals on their trip to Chicago and is “tracking well,” per manager Mike Matheny, swinging and fielding pregame each day. Pasquantino is eligible to come off the IL on Friday, and he seems primed to return to the Royals’ lineup at some point during the weekend or early next week.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter makes the case for bringing Zack Greinke back next year.

Greinke’s home ERA is 4.35 points LOWER than his ERA on the road which is pretty remarkable. He seems to not only benefit from the pitcher-friendly yard (only one home run at the K in comparison to 13 on the road), but he also seems to command the ball better at home as well (3.33 K/BB ratio at the K in comparison to a 2.83 K/BB ratio away). But, what could get in the way of a Greinke return to the Royals in 2023? Well, a big roadblock could be Greinke himself.

MLB.com writers list the most underappreciated player for each team.

Royals: Brady Singer, RHP The Royals have been waiting on their 2018 first-round pick to work himself into a reliable rotation piece, but he has been more than that this year: He has been an ace, one who gives the Royals a chance to win every time he takes the mound.

Jacob Milham at Inside the Royals writes about the Royals prospects to watch in September.

The Royals signed power-hitting catcher Jakson Reetz to a minor league deal and assigned him to Omaha.

The Giants and Padres will play a regular season series in Mexico City next year.

White Sox manager Tony LaRussa is out indefinitely with health issues.

Former Phillies GM Lee Thomas dies at the age of 86.

Jon Heyman writes that Roger Maris, not Barry Bonds, owns the single-season home run record.

What are the top storylines in baseball in September?

Sinclair Broadcasting signals they may sell their regional sports networks, including Bally Sports Kansas City.

Pitcher Carlos Martinez receives an 85-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic abuse policy.

MLB argues in court that they pulled Angel Hernandez from working a World Series game after getting overturned three times in the playoffs.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson signs a five-year, $245 million contract extension.

The Utah Jazz trade star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A private company plans to send a probe to Venus next year, but it will have just five minutes to look for signs of life.

Is the internet killing the nude beach?

Amazon is betting a lot of money on its new Lord of the Rings show.

Your song of the day is Ass Ponys with Little Bastard.