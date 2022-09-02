Royals vs. Tigers Friday game thread

The Royals face the Tigers tonight, one of four teams they have a winning record against this year (the White Sox, Rockies, and Red Sox are the others). They’ve taken six of ten against Detroit, including two of three in their only other visit to Motown back in early July.

Daniel Lynch goes for the Royals tonight, looking to bounce back from back-to-back underwhelming starts his last two times out. Still, he has a 3.83 ERA over his last ten starts.

Daniel Lynch heads to the mound to open the weekend series tonight in Detroit.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/1KKvWEV3oX — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 2, 2022

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison goes tonight, and he’s having a quietly solid season at age 31 with a 4.01 ERA in 76 1⁄ 3 innings. He began his career very young, but only had one season where he made 30 starts as he has shuttled between the big leagues and the minors throughout his career.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.