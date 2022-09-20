Royals Rumblings - News for September 20, 2022

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains reacts to Dayton Moore’s recent comments.

I think the two quotes from Moore reveal the enormous pressure he’s found himself under this season. From the heightened expectations coming into the season to the fisaco of leadership on the vaccine issue to now the national media shining a light on the organizational failures, it’s been a helluva year for Moore and his front office. This isn’t 2011 when he had a full ally in the ownership suite in David Glass. A new owner means a new reality. While it sure feels like nothing has changed (ahem) within the organization, I would be surprised if Moore had the same level of comfort at this stage with John Sherman as he had with the Glass family. My opinion (and hardly disrespectful or lacking in integrity since my name is at the top of this) is that Moore doesn’t handle pressure very well. He’s fortunate he’s in Kansas City where the market lacks that particular critical spirit element. Now that he’s encountered criticism on a national stage he’s striking back like he’s trapped in a corner. He does it by lashing out, pointing fingers and insisting things we read aren’t true. A leader who is short on credibility at this point loses even more when he reacts in this manner.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to the Athletic article highlighting Royals pitcher development woes.

I don’t want to give away too much of an article that is behind a paywall, but that to me was the part that grabbed my attention personally and the reason is that I’ve heard from people who are very in tune with what is going on in the minors with this organization that the Royals do a poor job of communication to provide the data and the information to the player to help him improve. It’s one of the main reasons why Terry Bradshaw was ultimately let go in May and it seems to be one of the things holding this organization back. I don’t know if that’s what Moore was talking about with his comment about the lack of factual reporting, but I personally think it’s disrespectful to question someone’s reporting and lacks some very real integrity without addressing what it is that wasn’t factual.

Lynn Worthy talks to Brad Keller about adjusting to the bullpen.

“I’m getting used to it,” Keller said during a recent homestand. “I like the guys down there. We keep it fun, keep it loose. Then whenever it’s time for business, it’s all business from there. I’m getting accustomed to it. More so see how the other guys that have been doing it — how they go about it.” Ironically, a trip to Fenway Park last summer provided a bit of a “light bulb moment” for Keller in regard to seeing and understanding the directional issues he’d been struggling with in his pitching delivery.

Mike Matheny will manage the MLB stars when they tour Korea in November.

The Royals honored their Minor League Players and Pitches of the Year.

Congratulations to our Minor League Players and Pitchers of the Year!#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/RUL8WZ5GDF — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 19, 2022

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report highlights Brady Singer’s improvement as a positive development.

Mike Gillespie at Kings of Kauffman wants to see Maikel Garcia in the big leagues.

