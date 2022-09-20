Game 148 Thread: Twins vs. Royals

Zack Greinke’s home/road splits this season have been wild. Away from Kansas City, Greinke has a gnarly 6.36 ERA. But in the friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium, Greinke sports a 1.93 ERA.

This is almost entirely due to home run rates. Greinke has given up 0.15 homers per nine innings at Kauffman Stadium. Away from Kauffman stadium? Batters are hitting 2 per nine innings, a whopping 13 times more often. It’s true, you can check out Greinke’s Fangraphs page.

So, let us all celebrate that Greinke is starting wearing home whites and not road greys. And yes, you may mock me if Greinke gives up a bunch of home runs. That’s baseball for you.

Twins lineup

Luis leads us off in KC! pic.twitter.com/7fTZnHpVZH — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 20, 2022

Royals lineup