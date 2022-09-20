 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 148 Thread: Twins vs. Royals

Greinke on the mound

By Matthew LaMar
Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on September 07, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Zack Greinke’s home/road splits this season have been wild. Away from Kansas City, Greinke has a gnarly 6.36 ERA. But in the friendly confines of Kauffman Stadium, Greinke sports a 1.93 ERA.

This is almost entirely due to home run rates. Greinke has given up 0.15 homers per nine innings at Kauffman Stadium. Away from Kauffman stadium? Batters are hitting 2 per nine innings, a whopping 13 times more often. It’s true, you can check out Greinke’s Fangraphs page.

So, let us all celebrate that Greinke is starting wearing home whites and not road greys. And yes, you may mock me if Greinke gives up a bunch of home runs. That’s baseball for you.

Twins lineup

Royals lineup

