Royals Review Radio: The fairweather fan episode

Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco are a bunch of fairweather fans and critical spirits who react to details on the Royals pitching development system that has failed to produce much starting pitching. Plus they discuss some of the reactions by Dayton Moore and Jeffrey Flanagan, and the demotion of Nick Pratto.

Links to some of the things we talked about:

The Athletic: The Royals’ rebuild was supposed to be built on pitching. What has gone wrong?

Matthew LaMar: Dayton Moore’s recent comments show that the organization is beyond repair

Jeremy Greco: The Royals have cornered the market on lack of accountability

Everything You Could Possibly Want to Know About the Cheating Scandal Roiling the World of Chess

You can follow Max Rieper on Twitter at @maxrieper, Matthew LaMar at @LaMar_Matt, and Hokius at @hokius.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.