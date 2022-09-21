Royals Rumblings - News for September 21, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes Scott Barlow has been a steady presence for the Royals.

“I think the biggest thing for me, especially these past few outings and after the All-Star break, is just being calm in those situations,” Barlow said. “Especially on the road. It can get pretty hectic and loud, a lot of stuff going on. Flashing lights and all that stuff. I think it’s just being able to be calm in that moment and trust your stuff.” Barlow retired the final five batters in order on the way to his 22nd save of the season, his 15 appearance of at least 1 1/3 innings.

Anne Rogers gets an update on minor leaguers including Asa Lacy, from Royals player development director Mitch Maier.

MM: He’s in Arizona right now, is throwing and is in a good spot, and the hope is to get him going this fall and in a good spot for next season. It’s been his back, mostly. It hasn’t allowed him to really stay consistent and be on the mound. But he’s working through it. He’s in the best spot he’s been in a long time in that regard. We’ve got to get that straightened out first before we move forward. Obviously, the stuff is elite. He knows it and we know it. We’ve got to get him healthy.

Craig Brown writes that Mike Matheny has a Nick Pratto problem.

This is just a helluva spray chart. It’s a guy who knows how to handle pitches and possesses the balance and bat control to drive the ball to all fields. It’s a batted ball profile of a guy who can make some noise in the majors. I firmly believe that. The building blocks for success are present. The swing and miss means the path isn’t going to be easy. I find it difficult to believe that Matheny can’t find a spot in the lineup for him to close out the season.

MLB Pipeline lists the hottest hitting prospect in each organization.

Royals: Peyton Wilson, 2B/OF (No. 23) Wilson is athletically gifted enough to move pretty seamlessly between second base and center field, as he did for much of the summer at High-A Quad Cities, and his offensive improvements in August and September bring more cause for optimism. Seven of the 2021 second-rounder’s 14 homers this season came over his last 19 games alone, and he slashed .368/.478/.697 over 92 plate appearances during that stretch, dating back to Aug. 20.

General Manager J.J. Picollo talked about the state of the team on the Kansas City Star podcast.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders how patient Royals fans should be.

Jared Perkins at Royals Farm Report profiles outfielder Tucker Bradley.

Aaron Judge hits home run #60.

Albert Pujols says he is at peace with retirement.

Former NL MVP and Dodgers great Maury Wills dies at age 89.

MLB post-season tiebreaker games are gone, what are the new rules for tied teams?

MLB and other sports leagues may buy out Diamond Sports, which owns regional sports networks like Bally Sports Kansas City.

Canada will reportedly lift vaccination requirements for non-citizens entering the country, making it easier for a potential Blue Jays post-season series.

Bill James wonders how reliable win/loss records are in revealing pitcher effectiveness.

Nathaniel Hackett is doing too much, and it’s hurting the Broncos.

Amazon says it had its biggest three hours of signups during its first exclusive NFL stream.

The time Soviets tried to build their own Concorde plane.

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world.

Your song of the day is Doobie Brothers with China Grove.