Game CL: Royals v. Twins

Yesterday was a pretty gigantic day for Kansas City sports, relative to other big days. For the first time since 2006, Dayton Moore will not be overseeing Royals baseball.

This was a necessary and overdue decision. It also shows us that John Sherman means business.

With that said, there’s still a baseball game today, the first baseball game played by the Royals in nearly 20 years that won’t be played under Moore’s leadership.

Johnathan Heasley takes the mound for the Royals, a pitcher whose struggles are among the chief reasons Moore is out of a job. Heasley is one of several starting pitchers drafted by Kansas City in 2018 who has struggled in the bigs. Moore’s inability to develop starting pitching has been well documented.

Ironically, Heasley is coming off his best start of the season.

The lineup, meanwhile, has gotten hot of late and will look to rise that to a sweep in what has otherwise been a miserable September.

Here are your lineups for today’s game.