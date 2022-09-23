Game 151 Thread: Mariners vs. Royals in the Battle for Grass Creek

The Seattle Mariners haven’t made the playoffs since 2001. That is a painfully long time to go without a playoff berth. This year’s Mariners squad has gone on a tear this summer and carries a 2014 Royals-esque energy. They lead the Baltimore Orioles by four games, so they’ve not quite clinched a Wild Card spot, but they’re almost there.

I’ll be honest; I am rooting for the Mariners here. Mariners fans have gone through a lot of crap over the past two decades despite having the likes of King Felix and Ichiro, the True Hit King play for their squads. But they’ll have to get through Brady Singer to do so this year, and Singer and the Royals are on a bit of a hot streak. So, tonight at least, it’ll be a difficult ch

Mariners lineup

Last road series of the regular season. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/wFL79qjHJl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 23, 2022

Royals lineup