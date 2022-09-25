Filed under: Home Finale Thread: Mariners at Royals Rubber match at Kauffman By Ryan Landreth Sep 25, 2022, 2:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Home Finale Thread: Mariners at Royals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports One final time at home for the Royals (and hopefully Mike Matheny). First pitch is at 1:10 pm. More From Royals Review John Sherman just showed us what kind of Royals owner he plans to be Royals Rumblings - News for September 21, 2022 Dayton Moore’s recent comments show that the organization is beyond repair Baseball’s Ozymandias, King of Kings: Dayton Moore Royals pitchers have been hosed by umpires this year Royals Rumblings - News for September 21, 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...