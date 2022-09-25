Amazing comeback lifts Royals over Mariners in home finale

I’m not sure if anybody actually watched it, because all of Kansas City was too busy witnessing the Chiefs’ collapse in Indianapolis, but the best game of the baseball season was played on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Royals beat the Mariners, 13-12, in the highest-scoring game at Kauffman Stadium in several years. Down 11-2 entering the sixth inning, Kansas City put up an 11-spot in the sixth inning, taking the lead for good.

Oh, and with their 63rd win of the year, the Royals guaranteed that they would not lose 100 games this year. POP THE CHAMPAGNE!

After falling behind 11-2, the Royals struck with 11 runs in the sixth inning. Michael Massey socked a two-run homer. M.J. Melendez drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-RBI double. Edward Olivares and Michael Massey hit RBI singles. It was 11-10 when Ryan O’Hearn smoked a double into the right-field corner, scoring two more and giving the Royals a 12-10 lead. Hunter Dozier drove in the 11th run on an RBI single, but he got thrown out trying to make it a double.

Dozier and O’Hearn both played well today and had multiple hits. They’ll probably be given contract extensions through the end of 2099 for it.

The Royals, in all, had 14 hits and seven walks. Dozier, O’Hearn, Massey, Olivares, and Witt all had multiple hits. Bobby Witt Jr. set the outright Royals record with 57 extra base hits. It was also the first game in Royals history where both teams scored at least eight runs in one inning.

The pitching was... bad, which can be expected in a 13-12 final. It was a fitting (please god) ending to the Cal Eldred era at Kauffman Stadium. Max Castillo gave up six runs in four-plus innings. Amir Garrett and Jose Cuas struggled to get out of Seattle’s eight-run frame. Dylan Coleman and Scott Barlow, though, pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings to secure the win.

We also need to talk about the umpires, because those blowhards did what they do best - make the game all about themselves. Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray got into a national anthem stand-off, and the umpires... ejected both of them. Then there was a moment in the seventh inning where Bobby Witt Jr. hit into a double play, but he appeared to beat the throw to first. Still, after a challenge, the call was upheld, and Kauffman Stadium booed the umpires relentlessly. These guys suck. It was their way of paying homage to the officiating effort we saw in Indianapolis today.

On second thought, ejecting Luke Weaver may have been the best-case scenario for the Royals. Remove any temptation Mike Matheny may have before he gets the chance to use him!

The Royals are 63-90. They have nine games left here in the last two weeks of the regular season. A three-game series in Detroit is next, which begins Tuesday night with Zack Greinke on the hill.