Royals Rumblings - News for September 27, 2022

Jayson Jenks and Alec Lewis at The Athletic collect some of the best Zack Greinke stories from his teammates this year.

Heasley: He asked us if we were hungry. We’re like, “Yeah, a little.” It was pretty early. He’s like, “Well, I just ordered some chicken, but that’s for me. So if you guys want to order something later, we can figure something out.” We’re all just looking around like, “Alright! Sounds good!” Singer: I said I’d Uber Eats something. He goes, “No, no, no. I’ve got a guy.” So he texted the guy and here comes all this food. I think he said he had received an order from Uber Eats and he liked the guy and he said: “Hey, can I hire you to just be my Uber Eats driver?” So he has his own Uber Eats driver. He has his own food guy.

Craig Brown at Into the Fountains recaps the wild win on Sunday.

As far as home finales, I don’t think the Justin Maxwell walkoff grand slam in 2013 will ever be topped. Yet this rally can be secure as the second-best and there’s no shame in that. The sixth inning was enormous fun, a perfect way to close out baseball at The K in 2022. While this season has been quite the slog at times, baseball always has a way of drawing you back in, or providing you with a parting shot that will ensure the winter is maybe just a little bit easier. One game does not erase the 90 losses that came before it, but even in a season that failed to live up to even modest expectations, it can provide tremendous entertainment.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown expects more changes ahead.

My takeaway from Sherman’s press conference was that this organization is going to look very different in short order. Many criticized the firing of Moore as a move that was not nearly enough, but I think it was pretty obvious that it was the first move of many, not the only move. And, if anything, when JJ Picollo spoke on the field on Saturday afternoon, he corroborated that belief. KC Star columnist Sam McDowell asked Picollo about Mike Matheny and his future with the team. Picollo responded by saying he hadn’t made a decision on any of his coaches yet. As I tweeted, I feel like any answer that didn’t include a verbal takedown of his manager was going to be taken poorly by many, but Picollo had an easy out if Matheny was going to remain as manager or even had a real shot to remain as manager. He could have quite easily said, “Mike is my manager” and been done. But he didn’t. He was even asked about Matheny’s success and, boy, I’m not sure he even answered that question. That says a lot.

Will Leitch at MLB.com lists a player looking for a rebound on each team.

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.Is it fair for a guy’s rookie year to feel like a “down” year? Such is the pressure of the hype with which Witt came into the league. Here’s a good bet, though: These are the worst numbers he’ll put up in a season for the next 10-15 years.

On MLB Network, Jon Morosi says Royals coach Pedro Grifol could be a candidate for the Marlins managerial opening.

Alex Duvall at Royals Farm Report writes about the development of Vinnie Pasquantino.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter writes about that wild home finale on Sunday.

Darin Watson at UL’s Toothpick looks back at the time John Mayberry hit for the cycle.

