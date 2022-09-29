Royals Review Radio: The farewell Dayton Moore episode

Max Rieper, Matthew LaMar, and Jeremy Greco react to the firing of Dayton Moore and look ahead to what J.J. Picollo might bring as the new man in charge. Plus Max talks to David Lesky on whether Mike Matheny is the next to go and who might be a candidate to replace him.

