Royals vs. Tigers Thursday game thread

It’s the last getaway day of the year with an afternoon game in the last week of the season, so this could be a quick one!

Jonathan Heasley goes for the Royals this afternoon. The Royals activated Taylor Clarke and sent Jose Cuas down to Omaha today.

Jonathan Heasley heads to the mound for the series finale in Detroit.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/S58AI5OnjQ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 29, 2022

The Tigers start Eduardo Rodriguez who has not faced the Royals all season.

Let’s make it six straight and a sweep, shall we? pic.twitter.com/Pzv4TYjUit — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 29, 2022

Game time is 12:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.