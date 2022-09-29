 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Royals vs. Tigers Thursday game thread

The last getaway day!

By Max Rieper
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

It’s the last getaway day of the year with an afternoon game in the last week of the season, so this could be a quick one!

Jonathan Heasley goes for the Royals this afternoon. The Royals activated Taylor Clarke and sent Jose Cuas down to Omaha today.

The Tigers start Eduardo Rodriguez who has not faced the Royals all season.

Game time is 12:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...