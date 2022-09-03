Weekend Rumblings - News for September 3, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes why Bobby Witt Jr. is poised to finish the season strong.

While he didn’t go on the injured list, Witt scuffled through a hamstring injury at the end of July. Witt missed several games and then eased into playing time when he did return to the field, including serving as designated hitter the first two games back as well as having two days off in his first week back. “I’ve been just kind of working through some things and just trying to get back to just being comfortable, getting back to being myself and just go have fun, compete,” Witt said last week of his recent offensive resurgence.

Salvy is day-to-day after taking a pitch off his right hand last night.

Mike Matheny says Salvador Perez has a right hand contusion and will be out day to day.



MLB Pipeline projects who will be each team’s top prospect next year.

Royals: Gavin Cross, OF (No. 1/MLB No. 75)No. 1 stays No. 1. This year’s 9th overall pick rose to the top of the Kansas City ranks shortly after signing and has brought his solid breadth of tools quickly to the pro ranks, hitting .273/.400/.584 with six homers in 21 games across the Arizona Complex League and Single-A Columbia. Some concerns about his contact rate, which were held over from the Draft, have continued in his first taste of full-season ball, but Cross’ power-speed combo and ability to play a quality center field should still keep him in KC’s top spot for the foreseeable future.

Outside of Witt Jr., I think MJ has the most superstar upside of any player on this team right now. I think his framing issues were totally over blown, but even if you don’t like him as a framer, ABS is inevitable at this point and in three years MJ’s blocking and throwing ability will make him one of the most valuable catchers in baseball. I also think he’s capable of playing a fantastic right field. We know his arm will play, he’s shown flashes of making great catches in the outfield, and he’s literally been out there for less than a year. Maybe he’s Willson Contreras in five years. One of the most consistent performers in baseball behind the plate who had to play some outfield early on before becoming Chicago’s every day catcher. Maybe he’s Brian McCann. What’s the worst case scenario? Kyle Schwarber?

The Royals designated Daniel Mengden for assignment and called up Wyatt Mills.

The city of Kansas City hires a representative to oversee a potential relocation downtown for the Royals.

Former Royals outfielder Terrance Gore is back in the big leagues with the Mets.

Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider sets a club record with 16 strikeouts.

Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows will miss the rest of the season to attend to his mental health.

Angels outfielder Jared Walsh has thoracic outlet syndrome surgery.

Premier League teams spent $2.2 billion on transfers this year, the most ever.

Serena Williams ends her career with a third-round exit at the U.S. Open.

The International Space Station will have a surgical robot in 2024.

A company wants to grow new organs in a person for the first time.

Movie Pass is back!

Your song of the day is Joe Walsh with Life’s Been Good.