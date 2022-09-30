 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread

I have been to Cleveland and it does not rock.

By Max Rieper
MLB: SEP 10 Brewers at Indians Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Royals wrap up the season with a six-game series (rescheduled due to the lockout) in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Brady Singer will make his last start of the year, and he has a chance to join an exclusive club.

Aaron Civale goes for the Guardians. He gave up just one run in seven innings against the Royals back on July 8, but Kansas City came back to win 4-3.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.

