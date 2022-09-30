Royals vs. Guardians Friday game thread

The Royals wrap up the season with a six-game series (rescheduled due to the lockout) in Cleveland against the Guardians.

Brady Singer will make his last start of the year, and he has a chance to join an exclusive club.

There are only two pitchers in #Royals history to throw at least 150 innings and have a strikeout rate above 24 percent and a walk rate below six percent.



Brady Singer could become the third tonight. The other two:



2009 Zack Greinke (26.4%, 5.6%)

2016 Danny Duffy (25.7%, 5.7%) — David Lesky (@DBLesky) September 30, 2022

Brady Singer heads to the mound in Cleveland to open the series vs. the Guardians.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/E4n9qHRoJl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 30, 2022

Aaron Civale goes for the Guardians. He gave up just one run in seven innings against the Royals back on July 8, but Kansas City came back to win 4-3.

Game time is at 6:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.