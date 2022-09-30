Singer ends terrific season with one bad inning in 6-3 loss to Cleveland

Through five innings, Brady Singer looked like the pitcher he has looked like all season - one of the most improved pitchers in baseball and a potential ace. But in the sixth inning he gave up five runs to end his season on a sour note in a 6-3 loss to Cleveland on Friday night.

The Royals have averaged just 2.9 runs-per-game in 13 tries against Cleveland pitching going into tonight, but they jumped on Aaron Civale in the third inning. Michael Massey reached on an error by Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias, and Drew Waters made it pay by launching a long two-run home run, his third of the season. Massey would add to that with a solo home run of his own in the fifth.

Drew Waters shows some pop with a two-run shot for the #Royals' lead.



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/WExFwR4Wjd pic.twitter.com/mEBHr9e4DL — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) September 30, 2022

Singer cruised through the first four innings, the only baserunner being Arias when he was hit by a pitch. Brady ran into some trouble in the fifth when Andres Gimenez singled to lead off, then eventually came home on an RBI single by Kansas City kid Will Brennan to make it 3-1 Royals.

But things really fell apart for Singer in the sixth. Steven Kwan led off with a single, then Arias reached on a bunt single when Singer tossed the ball slowly to first base. Jose Ramirez made it pay with a three-run home run to give Cleveland the lead. Austin Hedges would add a two-out RBI single, knocking Singer out of the game. Myles Straw would add another RBI single to make it 6-3. Singer would go 5 2⁄ 3 innings in his last start of the year with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk, but 6 runs allowed for an ERA of 3.23. Despite the rough ending, it was a fantastic season for the 26-year-old right-hander.

Only four pitchers in team history have thrown more than 150 innings with a better strikeout-per-nine than Brady Singer’s 2022. (3.23 ERA) #Royals



‘91 Gordon (3.87)

‘09 Greinke (2.16)

‘16 Duffy (3.51)

‘96 Appier (3.62) — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) October 1, 2022

The Royals were unable to muster any offense against Guardians relievers Cody Morris and Emmanuel Clase, managing just one hit over the final three frames. They drop their fourth in a row and fall to 63-94 for the season.