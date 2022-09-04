Royals vs. Tigers Sunday game thread

The Royals head into the rubber match against the Tigers with a chance to win their first full series since taking three of four against the White Sox on August 9-11.

Max Castillo goes on the hill for the Royals today, after they brought him up and optioned Wyatt Mills to Omaha. Castillo gave up just one run in five innings in his only outing for the Royals since being acquired from the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton had four hits last night, but he sits today because that’s what the spreadsheet says.

Here's how we're taking the field behind Max Castillo in the deciding game of our series vs. the Tigers.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/FazkFzp5n1 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 4, 2022

The Tigers will be without Miguel Cabrera, who landed on the Injured List today. Matt Manning has been pretty solid in eight starts this year, although he was rocked for seven runs in less than three innings his last time out against the Mariners.

Here's how we line up for the rubber match vs. Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/ugEetGUww5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 4, 2022

Game time is at 12:40 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City with radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.