Royals Rumblings - News for September 5, 2022

With his 20th home run, Bobby Witt Jr. became the fifth first-year player to reach the 20/20 club.

“I don’t think he should be [overshadowed], and I don’t know what we’re doing or not doing. We’re working on it, right? We’ll figure it out,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Everybody sees how special [he is]. We watch him day in and day out. Our fan base sees it; we’re just trying to get him a little more recognition on the national level because what he’s doing is extremely impressive. “He still needs to be in the [Rookie of the Year] conversation with what he’s doing and how he’s playing the game.”

Michael Massey continues to impress at the plate.

“I think there’s this false narrative out there in the world where you’re supposed to have confidence before you do something,” Massey said. “And I think that that’s a really interesting thing that the world has put out there because I believe, honestly, the more experience I get, the more confidence I have at it, and so they kind of come together.”

Daniel Lynch had four good innings on Saturday, then one not-so-good inning.

“I just want to keep getting better,” he said. “I understand that I’m still young and this is still a new thing, but I’m pretty demanding on myself. And so I want to make sure that … I’m using that time to one, give the team a chance to win, and two, just continue to improve as much as I can.”

Sam Lutz at Pitcher’s List looks at whether Brady Singer is an ace.

In 2021, Singer’s walk rate sat just above the league’s bottom third, and this year that same rate sits just a single percentage point outside the top quarter of MLB pitchers. On the other hand, it is both noteworthy and surprising to see his hard hit rate, barrel percentage, and average exit velocity allowed all increase so much. After allowing league-average exit velocity, and better than average barrels over his first couple of seasons, Singer has seen batters barrel him up roughly one-third more often than league average. His hard hit percentage has also ballooned and sits at a rate about 20 percent worse than average. Thankfully, Singer induces grounders on 47% of the balls that hitters put into play, which beats the league average of 44.9, and helps explain why his expected batting average against of .232 and BABIP of .291 both beat the league at large which sit at .245 and .291 respectively. It also helps that his CSW% continues to sit comfortably above the MLB average rate.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wants to consider a long-term deal with Nick Pratto.

Will Pratto be a superstar like Bobby or MJ? Probably not. But for a small market team like the Royals, it is a priority to identify regular players who can have an impact at an affordable level for a good period of time. That’s easier to do from within an organization’s farm system rather than free agency, where the prices of such players inflates, due to competing demand for such players from other organizations. The Royals and Royals fans will figure out a long-term financial plan for Bobby and MJ (and probably Vinnie) soon. But the Royals should lock down Pratto sooner rather than later.

Vinnie Pasquantino began a rehab assignment with Omaha.

Fernando Cruz, drafted by the Royals as an infielder in 2007, finally makes the big leagues as a pitcher with the Reds at age 32.

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease has a no-hit bid broken up with two outs in the ninth.

The Red Sox call up top prospect Triston Casas.

Aaron Judge hits home run #53.

Max Scherzer leaves his start early with fatigue.

The Rangers designate veteran Dallas Keuchel for assignment after two starts.

Will anyone make a run at 700 career home runs?

A sexual abuse case against former All-Star reliever John Wetteland ends in a mistrial.

MLB is overdue to field a female umpire, but Jen Pawol may be on the rise.

