Royals vs. Guardians Tuesday game thread

The Royals have lost 7 of 11 to Cleveland this year, but they’ll look to turn things around in game two of their series tonight.

Kris Bubic goes for the Royals tonight, fresh off going six innings against the White Sox last time out, his longest start in four weeks. He recorded just two outs against the Guardians in his only start against them this year back in April, while allowing five runs.

Mike Matheny made a late lineup change, flip-flopping Michael Massey and Hunter Dozier to avoid back-to-back lefties.

UPDATED BATTING ORDER:



LF MJ Melendez

SS Bobby Witt Jr.

C Salvador Perez

1B Nick Pratto

CF Michael A. Taylor

DH Ryan O'Hearn

3B Hunter Dozier

2B Michael Massey

RF Drew Waters — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 6, 2022

Shane Bieber goes for the Guardians, and while his velocity is down, he’s still a pretty effective pitcher. He gave up just two hits and one unearned run in 4 2⁄ 3 innings against the Royals back on Opening Day, his only start against them this year. He’s gone at least seven innings in five of his last seven starts.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.