Royals Review Radio: Could Bobby Witt Jr. sign a long-term deal episode?

Max Rieper and Jeremy Greco are joined by old friend Shaun Newkirk to discuss what a potential Bobby Witt Jr. long-term contract might look like and whether anyone else on the team is worth signing to a deal. Plus we look at minor league baseball unionization efforts and give our thoughts on the upcoming NFL season.

