Royals Review Radio: Could Bobby Witt Jr. sign a long-term deal episode?

Plus a baseball podcast talks about professional football.

By Max Rieper, Shaun Newkirk, and Jeremy Greco
Max Rieper and Jeremy Greco are joined by old friend Shaun Newkirk to discuss what a potential Bobby Witt Jr. long-term contract might look like and whether anyone else on the team is worth signing to a deal. Plus we look at minor league baseball unionization efforts and give our thoughts on the upcoming NFL season.

Links to some of the things we discussed:

Max Rieper: What would it take to sign Bobby Witt Jr. to a long-term contract?

Royals Reporter: The White Sox’s Tim Anderson Could Give Royals Fans Insight On Bobby Witt Jr’s Defensive Outlook

