The Royals Review NFL open thread

Today is Opening night for the NFL season with the defending champion Los Angeles Rams playing the Buffalo Bills, a popular pick to win it this year. The boys across the parking lot, the Kansas City Chiefs, are also a major contender for a title this year, but their AFC West rivals have bulked up and are looking to prevent the Chiefs from winning the division crown for the first time since 2015.
Use this thread to discuss professional football.
- How will the Chiefs fare this year?
- Aside from Patrick Mahomes, what Chiefs player is going to be important for their success?
- Do you have a fantasy football sleeper?
- Sports gambling is now legal in Kansas, any tips for wagering on football?
- What is your predicted Super Bowl match-up?
