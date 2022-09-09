Royals vs. Tigers Friday game thread

The Royals resume their homestand with a weekend series against the Tigers. Vinnie Pasquantino returns from his injury and is back in the lineup at first base, with MJ Melendez taking DH duties. Daniel Lynch goes for the Royals, and he has seen his strikeouts go down over the last month, and his velocity seems to be down a smidge, and he could be wearing down a bit.

Joey Wentz, a grad of Shawnee Mission East in suburban Kansas City, gets the start for the Tigers in front of what should be a good contingent of friends and family.

Game time is at 7:10 CT on Bally Sports Kansas City and on radio on 610 Sports in Kansas City.