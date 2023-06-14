Lynch lets losing line linger in 7-4 loss

Kansas City’s losing streak extended to nine games tonight as Cincinnati completed the sweep with a 7-4 win.

Not much of a point in going over the whole game yeah? Daniel Lynch went seven innings but he got knocked around pretty good, allowing a career high four home runs, including three in the fifth inning alone. The Royals managed to plate a few runs, including one on Dairon Blanco’s first career extra base hit, but never put together the big inning. Bobby Witt Jr. had a few knocks. He’s been swinging a pretty good stick lately, so that’s nice. Maikel Garcia also had a couple hits, including a triple. He was only in the game at all because Salvador Perez got plunked on the arm and exited the game. Not ideal. Lots of guys had hits really. The Royals racked up 14 hits and tacked on a couple walks as well, yet only managed three runs. They at least made it interesting in the ninth when they brought the winning run to the plate and forced Cincinnati to bring in Alexis Diaz, but the rally fell short.

It’s tough to find positives to take away when your team is on an L9 and on pace for 43 wins. Remember when the timeline was the Royals would be ready to contend in 2021? 2022? Yet here we are in 2023 and the team is somehow worse than it was at the start of the rebuild. Competitive Royals baseball feels infinitely far away right now.

Anyway, Kansas City is now 18-50. Let that sink in. 18 wins, 50 losses. Despite playing in the worst division in baseball, they are ten games back of the fourth place Tigers. The world gets a day of respite from Royals baseball before getting back at it with a three game set against the Angels in Kansas City beginning on Friday. I would strongly recommend watching the College World Series games this weekend instead of the Royals.

Daniel Lynch: 7.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 4 HR

Ben Lively: 5.2 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 0 HR

Edward Olivares: 4-5, R

Jonathan India: 2-4, 2B, HR, R, 2 RBI