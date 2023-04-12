Game thirteen: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

The Kansas City Royals take on the Texas Rangers tonight in the big gas grill down in Arlington, TX. The Rangers won game one in a blowout and game two in walk-off fashion, so the Royals will hope to salvage the third game of the set tonight.

Brad Keller draws the start for Kansas City. Keller has had some walk issues so far this season but has otherwise been solid enough.

Opposite Keller will be Nathan Eovaldi, who has been quite good to begin the season.

Royals fans rejoice, no Hunter Dozier or Jackie Bradley Jr. in the starting lineup!

Royals lineup

Brad Keller heads to the mound for the series and road trip finale in Texas.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/6HluE7OQss — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 12, 2023

Rangers lineup