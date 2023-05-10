Game Thirty-Eight: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

The Pale Hose from the southside of Chicago take on the blue hats (?) from southeast Kansas City tonight at Kauffman Stadium. The teams split the first two games of this four-game set, so tonight each side will look to secure at least a series split. With rain in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon, it’s also possible that the series finale will get banged and tonight will essentially function as a rubber match.

Brad Keller makes the start for Kansas City. Keller got shelled in his last start, allowing a season-high seven runs against Oakland. He allowed two homeruns, which was more than he had allowed in his first six starts combined. While the ERA of 4.67 is playable, he has also walked more batters than he has struck out in four straight starts. I would think that the clock would be ticking on his shot at sticking in the rotation, but given all the injuries to the staff, I imagine he’ll keep getting run out there for a while longer. His last start against the White Sox was on August 2 last year, an eight-run disaster in which he allowed a career-high 13 hits.

Lance Lynn will take the mound for Chicago. Despite a career-high strikeout rate, he has struggled this season to the tune of a 6.86 ERA. He has his highest walk rate since 2018 and has had trouble with the longball, surrendering nine in just 39.1 innings. Lynn has allowed at least four runs in his last four starts, so hopefully the Royals can keep that tough stretch going. He last pitched against Kansas City on August 31 last year, surrendering a solo dinger to Bobby Witt Jr. but otherwise keeping the Royals off the board over seven strong innings.

Prior to last night, the Royals had scored at least four runs in eight straight games. Time to get back on track.

First pitch: 6:40 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Our series vs. the White Sox continues tonight, with Brad Keller taking the mound.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/AqtnVGXQci — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 10, 2023

White Sox lineup