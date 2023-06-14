Game Sixty-Seven: Cincinnati Reds at Kansas City Royals

The color red from Cincinnati will take on the concept of monarchy from Kansas City tonight in the finale of this three-game set in Kauffman Stadium. Cincinnati will go for the sweep, while Kansas City will try to avoid being swept for the third straight series.

Daniel Lynch will take the mound for the Royals. He’s only made three starts since returning from injury and, while the ERA is nothing special, his peripherals are the best of his career. He has never pitched against the Reds.

The Reds will counter with Ben Lively. Lively is the epitome of a journeyman pitcher. He pitched in Korea for a few years before signing a minor league deal with Cincinnati prior to the 2022 season. He spent all of 2022 in Triple-A but has returned to the majors this season to help fill in for Cincinnati’s many pitching injuries. His season debut was on May 11, marking his first time in the majors since a dreadful relief appearance on April 28, 2019, for... the Royals. Did you remember that Lively was in this organization at one point? Anyhow, he pitched pretty well at first but has been roughed up in his last two outings. He has never faced the Royals.

During this current eight-game losing streak, Kansas City has scored 2.75 runs per game and allowed 6.38. Not ideal.

First pitch: 7:10 pm CDT

Daniel Lynch takes the mound tonight for the series finale vs. the Reds.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/FLad3JW5o5 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 14, 2023

