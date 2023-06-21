Game Seventy-Four: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Paws and his Detroit players will take on Sluggerrr and his Kansas City players in the deciding game of this three-game series this afternoon Comerica Park in Detroit. The Royals blew a late lead in a 6-4 loss on Monday before rallying behind Daniel Lynch in a shutout 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

Brady Singer will take the mound in this rubber match. His season numbers are still ugly, but he’s been trending the right direction. After posting an 8.48 ERA/4.97 FIP in six April starts, he managed 5.47/4.78 in five May starts and 3.52/3.02 in three June starts. He’s still given up a ton of hard contact in that time, however, and his fastball velo remains down relative to last year. He started against Detroit on May 22 and got knocked around, surrendering seven hits and walking four en route to five runs allowed in 3.2 innings.

Matthew Boyd starts for Detroit. We’ve seen plenty of Boyd over the years and he is the same as he ever was: a mediocre starting pitcher with home run problems. He posted one of his better starts on the season in his last outing against Kansas City on May 24, allowing just one run over 4.2 innings.

A win today would give Kansas City their first series victory in over a month. It would also mark the first time since May 28-29 that they won consecutive games.

First pitch: 12:10 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Here's how we'll take the field behind Brady Singer in the deciding game of our series vs. the Tigers.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/TYW0yic8Ob — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 21, 2023

Tigers lineup