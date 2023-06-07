Game Sixty-Two: Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins

The Midwest Kings will take on the South Florida Fish this evening down in the 305. Kansas City will look to salvage the third game of this series after dropping the first two matchups.

Jordan Lyles takes the hill for the Royals. I don’t think I’ve had to cover a Lyles start yet. Lyles has been the worst starting pitcher in baseball this year. I have nothing else to add to this section.

Opposite Lyles will be Edward Cabrera. Cabrera rose to MLB: The Show fame in 2021 for how overpowered his prospect card was, but he’s been merely okay in the real major leagues. In 12 starts this season, he has a 4.50 ERA and a 4.20 FIP. He gave up multiple runs in each of his first 11 starts, but never really got blown up. He’s coming off his best outing of the season: six shutty with ten punchies against Oakland. Cabrera can really miss bats, but he has trouble throwing strikes and can be homer-prone at times. He has never faced the Royals, so he will probably go seven scoreless.

First pitch: 5:10 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Here's how we're taking the field behind Jordan Lyles for the series finale in Miami.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/igsyV9GI79 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2023

Marlins lineup