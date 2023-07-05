Game Eighty-Seven: Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

The baseball team based in Minneapolis will take on the baseball team based in Kansas City up north in Target Field this evening. Kansas City has had no answers on the mound as a Minnesota offense that has been disappointing this season has been having a romp this week, scoring 17 runs in the first two games of the series.

Alec Marsh will start for Kansas City. Marsh made his big league debut last Friday against the Dodgers and didn’t command the ball especially well, walking four batters and serving up a couple dingers to Mookie Betts. He did at least manage to punch out five batters despite not getting many swings-and-misses.

Pablo López takes the mound for Minnesota. López appeared to have turned a corner early in the season and is still carrying a strong strikeout rate, but he has a 4.24 ERA on the season. That might be fluky given that he’s undershooting his FIP by almost a full run, but he also hasn’t had a scoreless start since Opening Day. After dominating the Royals in 5.1 innings that day, they squared off again on April 28 and the Royals touched him up, scoring six in six innings.

First pitch: 6:40 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Alec Marsh heads to the mound for the series finale in Minneapolis.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/dwQ30PMCO6 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 5, 2023

Twins lineup