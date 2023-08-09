Game One Hundred and Sixteen: Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox

The scarlet stockings of Boston will take on the powder potentates from Kansas City tonight at Fenway Park. The teams have split the first two games of this four-game series, with each looking to secure at least a series split tonight.

Jordan Lyles will take the bump for Kansas City. I usually try to write something good about the starting pitcher here but it’s hard to find anything like that with Lyles. He’s given up at least three earned runs in 17 of his 21 starts this season. He has a 4.26 FIP since the start of June, so I guess that’s something. He’s also completed at least five innings in 12 consecutive starts, which is nice for a team with no reliable relievers. Lyles faced Boston five times last season as a member of the Orioles. His first start against them was solid, the rest not so much.

Nick Pivetta will start for Boston. Pivetta has had a rollercoaster of a season. He began the season in the rotation before transitioning to a multi-inning relief role. He was used as something of a bulk guy for a while but will make the start tonight due to myriad injuries to Boston’s pitching staff. Other the course of his Red Sox career, Pivetta has been a perfectly mediocre pitcher. He faced Kansas City twice last season and gave up three earned runs in five innings in both starts.

On a somewhat humorous note, Boston is giving away Kiké Hernández bobbleheads at Fenway Park tonight. Kiké Hernández currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. At least he’s wearing a Puerto Rico WBC uniform instead of Red Sox gear.

First pitch: 6:10 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound tonight as we take on the Red Sox at Fenway.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/5EVzOmQdcS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 9, 2023

Red Sox lineup