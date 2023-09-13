Game One Hundred and Forty-Seven: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

For the final time this year, the Pale Hose will take on the Royales with cheese in Chicago this evening. With the season series tied at 6-6, this is Kansas City’s only chance to secure a season series victory against a division rival this year.

Steven Cruz will open for Kansas City with Alec Marsh to follow in a bulk role. Cruz brings big stuff, lots of whiffs, and not very many strikes. Marsh has really struggled as a starter, particularly with walks and dingers, but he’s found more success as a bulk guy following an opener. In his last outing in Toronto, Marsh threw four innings of one-run ball while striking out six. He has never faced the White Sox.

Mike Clevinger, who sucks in many different ways, will start for Chicago. He looked cooked in San Diego last year but has bounced back to be a perfectly adequate starting pitcher for the White Sox in 2023. He doesn’t miss a whole lot of bats, but he limits hard contact and keeps the ball in the yard. Clevinger faced the Royals once this season, going six innings and allowing three earnies on May 11.

First pitch: 6:40 pm CDT

Royals lineup

Here's how we will take the field tonight for the deciding game of our series vs. the White Sox.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/4Mt9jRCkvH — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 13, 2023

White Sox lineup