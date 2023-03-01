Spring Training game six: Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

Kansas City will square off with Colorado this afternoon at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale. Brady Singer will make his spring debut. TJ Sikkema is the only available pitcher today that has yet to enter a game this spring. We’ll also see Franmil Reyes playing the outfield, which could be an adventure. The Royals continue their quest for Cactus League supremacy at 2:10pm CST.

