 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training game twenty-seven: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Our first post-WBC game of the spring

By Greg Walker
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals will take on the White Sox this afternoon at Camelback Ranch. Unlike the area typically is in March, Glendale will be rainy today, so we’ll see how that affects this game. Today’s lineup consists mostly of minor leaguers and NRI’s. Buckle up.

First pitch: 3:05pm CDT

More From Royals Review

Loading comments...