Spring Training game twenty-seven: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

The Royals will take on the White Sox this afternoon at Camelback Ranch. Unlike the area typically is in March, Glendale will be rainy today, so we’ll see how that affects this game. Today’s lineup consists mostly of minor leaguers and NRI’s. Buckle up.

First pitch: 3:05pm CDT

Ryan Yarbrough heads to the mound as we travel to Glendale to take on the White Sox.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/lRSinlJIgS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 22, 2023