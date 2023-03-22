Spring Training game twenty-seven: Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

The Royals will take on the White Sox this afternoon at Camelback Ranch. Unlike the area typically is in March, Glendale will be rainy today, so we’ll see how that affects this game. Today’s lineup consists mostly of minor leaguers and NRI’s. Buckle up.
First pitch: 3:05pm CDT
Ryan Yarbrough heads to the mound as we travel to Glendale to take on the White Sox.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/lRSinlJIgS— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 22, 2023
Ryan Yarbrough is scheduled to throw two innings today against the White Sox. Behind him, all one inning each:— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 22, 2023
Amir Garrett
Scott Barlow
Taylor Clarke
Carlos Hernández
Dylan Coleman
Collin Snider
Loading comments...