Spring Training game thirteen: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Lucky number thirteen

By Greg Walker
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Kansas City will look to maintain their Cactus League supremacy this evening in Surprise. Jackie Bradley Jr. will make his spring debut, leading off and starting in right field. The starting lineup is what I would generally describe as “what if everything went wrong for the Royals in 2023?” This game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City, so those with cable access in-market or MLB dot tv out-of-market will be able to watch tonight.

First pitch: 7:05pm CST

