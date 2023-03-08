Spring Training game thirteen: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Kansas City will look to maintain their Cactus League supremacy this evening in Surprise. Jackie Bradley Jr. will make his spring debut, leading off and starting in right field. The starting lineup is what I would generally describe as “what if everything went wrong for the Royals in 2023?” This game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Kansas City, so those with cable access in-market or MLB dot tv out-of-market will be able to watch tonight.

First pitch: 7:05pm CST

We're back in action tonight, taking on the White Sox with Brad Keller on the mound in Surprise.#RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/ET66fQyCrJ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 8, 2023