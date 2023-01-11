Red Sox have reportedly discussed Adalberto Mondesi

The Boston Red Sox have discussed acquiring Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi, according to a report by Chad Jennings at The Athletic. Boston will be without infielder Trevor Story for most of the year, after he underwent elbow surgery this week, and will need to find a replacement.

Jennings writes that the Red Sox have discussed Mondesi, but it is unclear whether the discussions about the enigmatic 27-year-old infielder were internal, or involved the Royals.

According to a Major League source, the Red Sox have discussed Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who’s about as risk-reward as it gets. There’s absolutely no indication, however, that the conversations were any more than exploratory, and it’s unclear whether the Red Sox have genuine interest or were simply keeping tabs on every possibility.

Mondesi missed most of last year with an ACL injury in his knee, and has had trouble staying on the field in his seven-year career with the Royals. The switch-hitter managed to stay healthy in the shortened 2020 season, missing just one game while hitting .256/.294/.416 and leading the league with 24 steals. But he has played in just 50 games in the two seasons since, missing significant time in 2021 with oblique injuries.

The return for a player like Mondesi is hard to predict, since he is such a high-risk, high-reward player. He has just one year to go before hitting free agency, but is signed to a very reasonable one-year, $3 million deal for this year. It is unclear what Mondesi’s role will be with the Royals this year, as the team has made it clear Bobby Witt Jr. will start at shortstop. Mondesi could play third base, where the Royals will have a need this year, although he has very little experience at the position.