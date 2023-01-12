 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Review Radio: Fruit Salads, Carlos Correa, and Spring Training

Mayo does not belong in fruit salads, like Carlos Correa does not belong in San Francisco.

By Jacob-Milham
Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker sit down to dish on the Kansas City Royals! First though, what does the crew think about superstar Carlos Correa’s return to the Minnesota Twins? Plus, Royals players pop up in trade rumors and we evaluate the non-roster invites to Spring Training! With pitchers and catchers reporting in less than 40 days, what players could help Kansas City in 2023? Find out that and much more on today’s episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.

