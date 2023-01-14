Royals come to terms with seven arbitration-eligible players, Brady Singer unsigned

The Royals came to terms with seven arbitration-eligible players on Friday, just before the deadline for teams to exchange figures with players. The Royals reached agreements with Scott Barlow, Kris Bubic, Taylor Clarke, Brad Keller, Amir Garrett, Nicky Lopez, and Josh Staumont on one-year deals. Adalberto Mondesi, who was also eligible for arbitration, agreed to a one-year, $3.045 million contract last fall.

The Royals were unable to come to terms with Brady Singer, and exchanged figures with him in anticipation of an arbitration hearing. According to MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers, Singer filed at $3.325 million, while the Royals offered $2.95 million. Singer is arbitration-eligible for the first time and is coming a breakthrough season where he posted a 3.23 ERA and 3.58 FIP with 150 strikeouts in 153 1/3 innings and was worth 4.5 rWAR.

The two sides can agree on a deal - including a multi-year deal - at any time before a hearing, although some teams take a “file and trial” approach, meaning they won’t negotiate terms once the two sides have exchanged figures. The Royals had two arbitration hearings last year, with Andrew Benintendi winning his case, and Nicky Lopez losing his case. In the 15 years before that, they had just one hearing - when Brandon Maurer lost his case in 2018.

Here are the salaries the Royals agreed to terms with, in addition to their 2023 salary estimates from MLB Trade Rumors.

Royals arbitration-eligible players Player Service time 2022 salary 2023 estimate 2023 salary Player Service time 2022 salary 2023 estimate 2023 salary Scott Barlow 4 years, 30 days $2,400,000 $4,900,000 $5,300,000 Kris Bubic 2 years, 135 days $713,750 $1,800,000 $2,200,000 Taylor Clarke 3 years, 120 days $975,000 $1,500,000 $1,150,000 Brad Keller 5 years $4,825,000 $7,000,000 $5,775,000 Amir Garrett 5 years, 99 days $2,025,000 $2,600,000 $2,650,000 Nicky Lopez 3 years, 139 days $2,550,000 $3,400,000 $3,700,000 Adalberto Mondesi 5 years, 88 days $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $3,050,000 Brady Singer 2 years, 156 days $726,250 $2,900,000 ? Josh Staumont 3 years, 72 days $728,000 $1,000,000 $1,025,000

The Royals now have 13 players under contract for this upcoming season making just over $68 million. Singer would likely make around $3 million through arbitration, and to fill out the roster, the Royals would have to pay at least $9 million for other players, giving them a projected payroll of $80 million.