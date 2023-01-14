Weekend Rumblings - News for January 14, 2023

David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to ZIPS projections for the Royals.

I was pleasantly surprised with the general projections for Salvador Perez, Witt, Melendez and Gentry, who checks in at .251/.331/.404 for a 101 OPS+. I was kind of bummed to see a .151 ISO for Drew Waters because I think the power is more real than that. I also kind of think the Vinnie Pasquantino .275/.352/.474 is a baseline for a guy who has shown he can hit at the big league level. If that’s his end slash line, I won’t be upset, but I think there’s a fair amount more in there. The pitching is, not surprisingly, ugly. ZiPS believes in Brady Singer, which is nice. It also maybe believes in my assertion that the bullpen could be pretty good in 2023.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter wonders if it makes sense for the Royals to trade Adalberto Mondesi.

Two-injury-plagued seasons later though, it’s been a different story for Mondesi. Many Royals fans felt that JJ Picollo should have non-tendered Mondesi this offseason, especially with Bobby Witt, Jr. entrenched at shortstop, and other infield options like Nicky Lopez, Michael Massey, Nate Eaton, and Maikel Garcia on the 40-man roster. That said, it will always be hard for the Royals, or any team to be frank, to pass up on a player like Mondesi with his credentials (he is somewhat proven after all, despite his injury history).

Infielder Tyler Tolbert talks to Baseball America about changes to his swing.

Working with the organization’s minor league hitting gurus, he made swing adjustments designed to put more balls in play in order to take advantage of his top-of-the-scale speed. Tolbert worked on trying to stay through the ball longer, staying in the middle of the field and trusting his bat path. The changes he made in the fall camp earned him a spot in the ABL, where he was the Bandits’ leadoff hitter. Through 32 games he hit .297/.404/.430 with 15 stolen bases. He added a new position, too: center field.

MLB Pipeline lists the top international prospect for each club.

Royals: Maikel Garcia, SS (No. 5) The Royals didn’t sign Alcides Escobar out of Venezuela in 2003, though they certainly enjoyed his play over the years. But they did bring in his cousin, Garcia, 13 years later. The 22-year-old shortstop receives his best grades for his defensive work at the six, but he’s shown an ability to hit for a decent average too, as he did with a .285 mark in 118 games at Double-A and Triple-A last season. He’s going to need squeeze out a bit more power if Kansas City is ever going to consider moving Bobby Witt Jr. to another spot to make room for Garcia, but the possibility is not exactly nil.

Royals pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on February 15 with position players on the 20th.

Andrew McCutchen returns to the Pirates on a one-year deal.

The Reds sign former Royals pitcher Luke Weaver to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Who could the Red Sox look to acquire to replace the injured Trevor Story?

The Mets are interested in free agent outfielder Tommy Pham.

Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach months after being hired.

Trevor Bauer clears waivers and becomes a free agent.

MLB.com surveys executives to see who has the best farm system.

The Guardians announce plans for a ballpark remodel.

Young Tigers hitters could benefit from new dimensions at Comerica Park.

Former MLB outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley dies at age 53.

The Kansas City Current trade away star forward Lynn Williams.

Can tennis enjoy a bump in popularity from a docuseries as F1 did?

Stoned Wheat Thin crackers are a thing of the past.

Would you zap yourself with electricity to get in shape?

Mel Brooks is back with History of the World, Part II.

Your song of the day is Cheap Trick with Surrender.