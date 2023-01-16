 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Review Radio: All This Over $375,000?

Look, it sounds like a lot of money, but all that parking money has to go somewhere.

By Jacob-Milham
Jacob Milham sits down with editor Max Rieper for Mondays with Max! What are their opinions of Carlos Beltrán’s Hall of Fame Case, and how will the trash-can scandal hold him back? Plus, recapping all the players the Royals avoided arbitration with, and the one they didn’t! Also, the Royals made some international signings this week. How can developing their international talent help the Royals improve? All that and more on this episode!

