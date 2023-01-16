Royals Review Radio: All This Over $375,000?

Jacob Milham sits down with editor Max Rieper for Mondays with Max! What are their opinions of Carlos Beltrán’s Hall of Fame Case, and how will the trash-can scandal hold him back? Plus, recapping all the players the Royals avoided arbitration with, and the one they didn’t! Also, the Royals made some international signings this week. How can developing their international talent help the Royals improve? All that and more on this episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.