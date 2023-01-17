 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Royals Rally” to be held at Kauffman Stadium on February 4

Come out and see the Royals before they leave for Arizona!

By Max Rieper
Cleveland Guardians v. Kansas City Royals Photo by LG Patterson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Royals announced they will hold a “Royals Rally” to be held at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Season ticket members and partners can purchase tickets today, with tickets to sold to the general public on January 18 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase in three sessions- 10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.; and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

There are two packages for purchase - a “Meat and Greet” VIP package for $50, and a General Admission package for $20. The “Meat and Greet” package includes a BBQ taste-testing, an autograph session with players in the clubhouse, and photos in the dugout. The General Admission package includes a roundtable discussion with players, coaches, and staff, discounts to the Team Store and Authentics Store, line access for player autographs, and access to stadium concessions and bars. Kids 5 and under are free, and parking is free.

Several Royals players are scheduled to appear including Scott Barlow, Brad Keller, Nicky Lopez, Daniel Lynch, Michael Massey, MJ Melendez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Brady Singer, Josh Staumont, Bobby Witt Jr., and Ryan Yarbrough.

The event will be held in lieu of a FanFest this year.

