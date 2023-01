Jacob Milham and Max Rieper sit down to talk Royals on New Years? What are their new year’s resolutions for the Kansas City Royals in 2023? Plus, let’s finally settle the Vinnie Pasquantino debate: is it Italian Breakfast or Italian Nightmare? Listen in for all that and more on today’s episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Max Rieper at @maxrieper and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.