Royals Rumblings - News for January 2, 2023

Lynn Worthy talks to J.J. Picollo about new pitcher Jordan Lyles and the rotation.

The Lyles signing may also indicate a willingness to move on from veteran free-agent right-hander Zack Greinke. “I think we have to still explore (adding to the rotation),” Picollo said. “Because we just don’t know how it’s going to end up throughout the offseason, regardless of who the pitcher is. So if there’s an opportunity for us to get deeper and get better, we can’t close the door right now.” Picollo said the club will continue to explore options for adding to starting pitching, bolstering the bullpen and adding another hitter to the lineup.

David Lesky at Inside the Crown chimes in on the Zack Greinke negotiations.

So if Greinke is asking for more than Kluber, I just don’t see it making sense. I know the argument is what difference does it make for the Royals and I truly don’t know how to argue against that because it doesn’t make a big difference, but I still want them to spend their money wisely. And previous poor signings don’t excuse future poor signings. I just have a hard time giving a 39-year-old with the lowest strikeout rate in baseball among pitchers with 40+ innings a contract bigger than the one even Kluber got. I think he probably belongs around Hill’s deal and I anticipate that if he wants $8ish million, he’ll get that and likely from the Royals. I just think there’s a difference between being cheap and being smart. The Royals may be both cheap and not smart, but not wanting to go above market on Greinke actually is smart to me.

Veteran Evan Longoria signs a one-year deal with the Diamondbacks.

The Tigers get infielder Tyler Nevin from the Orioles.

The Giants say they are unlikely to circle back to a Carlos Correa deal.

The Yankees sign outfielder Willie Calhoun to a minor league deal.

The Cubs and Orioles are interested in free agent Eric Hosmer.

Aaron Judge is named AP male athlete of the year.

Will Jacob de Grom get the last laugh?

