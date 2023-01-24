Royals Review Radio: The Athletic’s Andy McCullough Joins RRR!

The Athletic’s Andy McCullough joins Jacob Milham for a special edition of Royals Review Radio! A former Kansas City Royals beat writer at the Kansas City Star, McCullough is now the senior MLB writer at the Athletic. What are his thoughts about the Twins’ free agency moves and how other small market teams become successful? What are some of his favorite moments from his years in Kansas City? Plus, how does he like Kansas City’s chances at going from worst to first in the AL Central? All this and more on today’s episode!

You can follow the team on Twitter with Royals Review at @royalsreview and Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam.

Royals Review Radio is available on iTunes.