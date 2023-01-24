Royals Rumblings - News for January 24, 2023

Baseball America talks to scouts about prospects that haven’t panned out quite yet, like Daniel Lynch.

“It’s a consistency issue. Without that right voice in the room and somebody he can respect in a coaching position, and I think we can all agree the Royals whole pitching dynamic top to bottom was a disaster, that’s not a healthy environment for anyone to try and figure out things at the big league level. He had his development completely altered and affected due to Covid and got rushed. He’s still figuring it out at the big league level instead of having that true opportunity at Triple-A to figure things out and learn how to pitch. “I still believe in him. I think that you get the right pitching coach or maybe a change of scenery for him and this is a guy who will excel. It’s still three plus pitches. It’s a lefty who throws hard and he’s a smart guy. It’s an overall consistency issue. He’s always been a No. 2 starter for me and I won’t back down from that. That guy can still be a 2. He’s still a breakout candidate to me.”

Anne Rogers talks to Royals first baseman Matt Beaty, who is back with the team that originally drafted him.

“When you look at the team, there’s a bunch of young prospects,” Beaty said. “It’s a very talented bunch. It’s exciting to come in and hopefully be a part of it. Hopefully I can bring some of what I learned in my three years with the Dodgers, on those championship teams. It’s exciting to hopefully be a part of that new wave, that new group.”

She also writes about Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz, the two pitchers the Royals acquired from the Twins for Michael A. Taylor.

Both Cruz and Sisk have command issues to sort through, but they both miss bats with their stuff — a quality the Royals have been targeting in the pitchers they’ve acquired in the past year.

The Royals will have two more dates for their “listening tour” on a downtown stadium.

Our community listening tour regarding the proposal for a new ballpark district continues. pic.twitter.com/JyqSJ4E5T9 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 23, 2023

Viral Royals fan Jimmy Faseler is raising awareness for the need for blood donations.

Kevin O’Brien at Royals Reporter looks at some lower-tier prospects in the system.

Yankees writer Bob Klapisch writes good riddance to Aroldis Chapman.

Arte Moreno won’t sell the Angels after all.

The Braves will try Vaughn Grissom at shortstop.

Why Red Sox fans have every right to be mad at the team.

The Rays have not been able to find the big bat they were looking for.

Cincinnati is unlikely to make more moves, and will not bring back Trevor Bauer.

The Marlins are closing in on Yuli Gurriel.

Broadcaster Chip Caray will move from the Braves to the Cardinals this season.

Who are the top third base prospects for 2023?

How important are hard-hit foul balls?

Michael Hill withdraws his name from consideration for the Astros GM job.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins his debut in the Saudi Pro League.

The Popeyes meme kid is now a college football player with a NIL deal with the restaurant.

The State Department has chosen Calibri over Times New Roman.

AI could be making your medical decisions soon.

The best killer dolls in movies and TV.

Your song of the day is Alice in Chains with Heaven Beside You.