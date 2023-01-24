Former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltrán falls short of Hall of Fame on first ballot

Former Royals outfielder Carlos Beltrán received 46.5 percent of the vote for the Hall of Fame, short of the 75 percent threshold on his first ballot. Eight-time Gold Glove-winning third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected by the Baseball Writers of America for the 2023 class. First baseman Todd Helton fell just 11 votes shy of being elected into the Hall of Fame.

Final BBWAA Hall of Fame vote: pic.twitter.com/UNNZ0ovM8i — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 24, 2023

Rolen spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Reds. He hit .281/.364/.490 with 316 home runs and 2,077 hits and his 70.1 WAR are tenth-most ever by a third baseman.

Beltrán was the most notable first-time nominee on the ballot. The 20-year veteran began his career with the Royals, winning Rookie of the Year with the in 1999. He finished his career with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 312 stolen bases, and a line of .279/.350/.486 with 70.1 rWAR. He was a nine-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and one of the more respected players in the game. He was also a ringleader for the 2017 Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scandal.

Jeff Kent is the most notable player who will drop off the ballot. The five-time All-Star and former MVP with 377 home runs will have to try to get in through a Hall of Fame committee. Rolen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee.