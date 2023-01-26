 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Royals Review Radio: Royals Open Week with Flurry of Trades!

More trades than a Pokemon card game convention.

By Jacob-Milham
The Kansas City Royals are making moves, and the RRR crew is here for it! Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker all sit down to discuss the benefits of trading Michael A. Taylor, Adalberto Mondesi’s legacy in Kansas City, and more! Plus, some classic Royals Review Reviews! Tune in to today’s episode for all things Royals.

You can follow the team on Twitter with Jeremy Greco at @hokius, Jacob Milham at @JMilTheHam, and Greg Walker at @Gregnotcreg.

