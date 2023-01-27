Royals release 2023 promotional schedule

The Royals will give away five different bobbleheads this season and will bring back Halter Top Day as part of their 2023 promotional schedule that was released this week.

The bobblehead giveaways begin on Opening Day against the Twins on Thursday, March 30, when fans will receive a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead. The other bobblehead giveaways are limited to the first 15,000 fans:

Saturday, April 1 vs. Twins - MJ Melendez “Build-Your-Own” Bobblehead

Sunday, June 18 vs. Angels - Nicky & Vinnie Double Bobblehead Giveaway

Monday, July 17 vs. Tigers - Unspecified Player Bobblehead

Saturday, August 12 vs. Cardinals - “You Make The Call” Bobblehead

Halter Top day returns with a giveaway on Tuesday, June 27 against the Guardians. The giveaway was once an annual tradition for many years.

June 27, 1976. The Kansas City Royals host their 1st Halter Top Day at the ballpark. The ticket, the halter top, and the advertisement. pic.twitter.com/cwyqRRzUg1 — Jeremy Scheuch (@jeremyscheuch) January 21, 2023

Other giveaways this year:

Friday, April 14 vs. Braves - Bring Out The Blue - Home Flag

Saturday, April 15 vs. Braves - Jackie Robinson baseball card (Jackie Robinson Day)

Tuesday, June 13 vs. Reds - KC basketball jersey

Saturday, June 17 vs. Angels - Royals poster

Friday, July 14 vs. Rays - Sluggerrr Handmade by Robots Giveaway

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Tigers - Hot Dog-themed jersey

Friday, July 28 vs. Twins - Hawaiian shirt

Wednesday, August 16 vs. Mariners - Bingo Card giveaway

Wednesday, August 30 vs. Pirates - MLB Network cap

Saturday, September 16 vs. Astros - Monarchs jersey (Salute to the Negro Leagues)

Sunday, September 17 vs. Astros - Kid’s Custom Patch Cap Giveaway

Saturday, September 30 vs. Yankees - City Connect Hat (Fan Appreciation Night)

Thursday afternoon on May 11 against the White Sox is School Day, with 20,000 kids screaming at the top of their lungs at every pop up.

June 2 is the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game where Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet, and David Koechner will invite celebrities to play softball and raise money for Children’s Mercy.

Pride Night is June 16 against the Angels with a KC Pride Flag with the purchase of your theme ticket.

There will be four Bark at the Park events where you can bring your doggo - April 18, May 8, September 5, and September 19.

The Royals will host Viva Los Reales on Friday, September 15, Roberto Clemente Day.

Futures Night will be September 29 against the Yankees, where Royals minor leaguers will be on hand.

The Royals will also hold several college event nights for UMKC (April 14), Kansas State (April 16), Nebraska (June 3), Kansas (June 17), Mizzou (August 12), Rockhurst and (September 16). The Royals will also continue to have Friday Fireworks, Dollar Dog Nights on Tuesdays, and Price Chop Mondays.

There are several other appreciation nights and theme nights, you can check out the full promotional schedule here.

What promotion are you most looking forward to?